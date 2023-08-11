Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GENI. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 13.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,634,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after buying an additional 819,228 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456,847 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 456,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 285,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

