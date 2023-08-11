38,400 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

