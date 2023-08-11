Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 4,441 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.