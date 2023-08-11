994 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $234.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.02. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $245.22.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

