Commerce Bank Has $215,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

