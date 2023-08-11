Commerce Bank Has $234,000 Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

SBSI opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Southside Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

