Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 13,500 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,974.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.57. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

