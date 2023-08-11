Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $52.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $444,016. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

