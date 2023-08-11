Guggenheim Cuts Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $14.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Gray Television Price Performance

NYSE GTN opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $848.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 641.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 111,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 3.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,674,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 243,844 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

