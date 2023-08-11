Piper Sandler Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $94.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.82.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.32. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $892,791.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,865 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

