EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVER. Oppenheimer cut EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get EverQuote alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Trading Up 6.4 %

EverQuote stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,970.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,970.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 158,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,271 shares of company stock valued at $196,939 over the last ninety days. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 82.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 1,200.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 35.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.