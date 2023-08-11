LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.70 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

