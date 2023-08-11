Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

