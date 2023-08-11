Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Dover by 118.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Dover by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $142.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.