Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $25.05 Million in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,052,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,046,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.88% of Structure Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,044,000.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

