Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $25.05 Million in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCRFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,052,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,046,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.88% of Structure Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,044,000.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GPCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get Our Latest Report on GPCR

About Structure Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.