Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,006 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Syneos Health worth $23,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

