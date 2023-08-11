Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,767,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $109,208,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,456,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $72,490,000. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,967,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $130.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

