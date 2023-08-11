Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,126,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $217,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 114.34% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $937,718.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,987,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,185,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $937,718.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,987,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,185,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,117,501 shares of company stock valued at $74,392,867 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

