Federated Hermes Inc. Has $22.26 Million Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Telefônica Brasil worth $22,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $91,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 0.8 %

VIV stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0431 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

