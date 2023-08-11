Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.78% of Denali Therapeutics worth $24,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

DNLI stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $49,313.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $681,027. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.