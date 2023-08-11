Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.29% of Cognex worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGNX

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.