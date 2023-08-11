Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 60 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $439,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $518.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $448,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $463,447.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,868,638.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

