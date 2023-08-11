Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $139.00 target price on the stock.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $120.77 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $61.11 and a 1 year high of $131.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,993 shares of company stock worth $18,670,444 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

