DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $23.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DKNG. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.81.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at $40,464,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at $40,464,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,362,766 shares of company stock worth $38,425,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 299.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,108,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

