Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

LINC stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $76,910.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,211.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $76,910.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,211.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,245,539.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,076,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,312,736.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

