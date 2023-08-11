Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.2 %

PH stock opened at $412.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after buying an additional 1,232,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after purchasing an additional 600,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.