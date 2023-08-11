Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 62,079 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Plug Power worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $31.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

