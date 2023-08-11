Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,303 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

NSC opened at $217.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

