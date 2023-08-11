Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 41,533 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after acquiring an additional 775,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $186.37 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.96.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

