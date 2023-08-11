Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,931 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MAA opened at $144.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average is $153.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Barclays cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.