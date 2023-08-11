Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 220,944 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220,944 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Open Text worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Open Text by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,857,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,631,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,914 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,645,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,759,000 after acquiring an additional 963,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.22%.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.