Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPT opened at $107.68 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

