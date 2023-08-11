Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.36 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

