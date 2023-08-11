Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,995 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,744 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

DFS stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.