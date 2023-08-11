Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 104.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HAL opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

