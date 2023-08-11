Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,605,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

D stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.