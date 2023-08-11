Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,182 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.1 %

FNV opened at $139.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.70. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.57.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.