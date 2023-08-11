Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,756 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 36.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,403,000 after buying an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,752,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,109,826.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,109,826.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,755 shares of company stock worth $44,024,083. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 1.5 %

Moderna stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.43 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.