Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Up 246.0% in July

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,165,300 shares, an increase of 246.0% from the July 15th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Argosy Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARYMF opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. Argosy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.78.

Get Argosy Minerals alerts:

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.