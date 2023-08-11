Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Up 246.0% in July

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,165,300 shares, an increase of 246.0% from the July 15th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Argosy Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARYMF opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. Argosy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.78.
Argosy Minerals Company Profile
