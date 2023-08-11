Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Grows By 1,644.4%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 1,644.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASX Stock Down 1.7 %

ASXFY opened at $40.79 on Friday. ASX has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57.

Get ASX alerts:

About ASX

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.