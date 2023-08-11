Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Declines By 80.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altius Renewable Royalties
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Renewable Royalties
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.