Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Declines By 80.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ATRWF opened at $6.71 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

(Get Free Report)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.