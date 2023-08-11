Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.90

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.90 and traded as high as C$3.96. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Pinetree Capital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.91. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pinetree Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, mid, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sectors with a focus on enterprise software and technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.