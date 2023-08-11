JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.23

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.23 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 129.78 ($1.66). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 145,836 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £381.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3,237.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.05.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12,500.00%.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Caroline Gulliver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,974.44). Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

