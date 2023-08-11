Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.84

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $13.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 127,783 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
