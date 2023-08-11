Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.84

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $13.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 127,783 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

