John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.31

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 448,515 shares changing hands.

John Lewis of Hungerford Trading Up 22.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £2.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.12.

Get John Lewis of Hungerford alerts:

Insider Activity at John Lewis of Hungerford

In related news, insider Alan Charlton purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,945.69). 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.