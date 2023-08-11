BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.18

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.30. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 18,026 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 4.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.