Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.78

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.51. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 33,164 shares changing hands.
TOLWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.40%.
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.
