Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.46. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 19,826 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $542,943.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,490,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,886.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,973 shares of company stock valued at $638,121.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 706,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246,387 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $951,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3,563.7% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $871,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Stories

