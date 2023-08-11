Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.46. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 19,826 shares changing hands.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $542,943.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,490,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,886.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,973 shares of company stock valued at $638,121.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
