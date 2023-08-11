Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.14

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and traded as high as $16.74. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 17,655 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
