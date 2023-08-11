Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.14

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and traded as high as $16.74. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 17,655 shares traded.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 44.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.