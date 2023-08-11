Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.95

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 362,272 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 438,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 32.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $290,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

