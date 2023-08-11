Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.95

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 362,272 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
